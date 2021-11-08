BJP Ally IPFT To join Rally In Delhi Demanding Separate State 'Tipraland' On November 14

The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), a BJP ally in the Tripura administration, has planned to join opposition TIPRA Motha in a united mass movement in New Delhi on November 14 to demand a breakaway state called 'Tipraland.' During the press conference, IPFT General Secretary Mangal Debbarma stated that his party has agreed to hold the agitation with other like-minded parties, specifically TIPRA Motha, NGOs, and individuals who support their demand for a separate state under Article 3 of the Indian constitution.

Debbarma said, "The IPFT Party has decided to join the movement to be held at Jantar Mantar. The gathering will also act as a mass deputation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Tribal Welfare Minister and Minister of Development of North East Region." "We want a full-fledged separate state, Tipraland," he noted.

"Since 2009, we have formed our party IPFT, demanded Tipraland and made a sitting demonstration in Jantar Mantar but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it could happen in 2019 and 2020. But it will continue in 2021," he added. When questioned if it was a sign of a new realignment between TIPRA and IPFT, two regional parties that ran candidates against each other as arch-rivals in the recently ended TTAADC elections, Debbarma answered, "This movement is being organised on the basis of ideology, not an alliance."

"Both the parties have similar demands, we want Tipraland, they want Greater Tipraland. We have the same issue, so it is better for our people if we come together," he stated. Nabendu Bhattacharjee, a BJP spokesperson, claimed his party is unconcerned about the situation.

"If they feel, they are happy with other political parties, they can go with them. Unless and until their activities hamper the work of the state government and people of Tripura, we have nothing to say about their issues," he said.

Why is there a demand for Greater Tipraland?

Following a recent election in Tripura's Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), a coalition of political parties led by Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma was formed. The TTAADC was swept aside by the party, which won nearly 70% of the polls. TIPRA Motha has won the majority seat in the April 2021 election for the second time. The Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura provided the necessary backing. After seventeen months of leaving the position of Congress State President, Pradyot Kishore Manikya expressed his political demand for Greater Tipraland.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI