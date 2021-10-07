BJP announces candidates for bypolls to two seats in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 7 (PTI) The BJP has announced the names of candidates for bypolls to be held on Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad assembly seats in Rajasthan.

The party has fielded Himmat Singh Jhala from Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and Khet Singh Meena from Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) assembly seats. The bypolls have been necessitated due to the demise of BJP MLA from Dhariawad, Gautam Lal Meena, and Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar, Gajendra Singh Shaktawat.

Instead of giving ticket to the family member of Gautam Lal Meena, the party has fielded another leader Khet Singh Meena on the seat. Khet Singh Meena has the backing of the RSS, according to party sources. In Vallabhnagar, the party has fielded local Rajput candidate Himmat Singh Jhala who has influence on the community. The Congress is yet to announce the name of candidates. The last date of nomination filing is October 8.

Polling will take place on October 30 and counting of votes will be held on November 2. PTI SDA DV DV

