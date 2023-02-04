BJP Appoints New Sikkim Unit Chief After D B Chauhan Quits

The BJP on Saturday appointed D R Thapa as its Sikkim unit president, weeks after his predecessor D B Chauhan quit alleging "indifference" from the central leadership towards the state organisation.

BJP national president J P Nadda also appointed N K Subba its legislative party leader and made D T Lepcha, an MLA, a "special invitee" to the national executive committee, a statement said.

The BJP's move to put its house in order in Sikkim comes as the party gears up for polls in the northeastern state next year.

