With the debate over fuel prices growing bigger by day, Delhi Government on Saturday demanded further reduction on petrol and diesel prices by at least Rs 15 each, especially in states where resources are limited. However, this development comes in the backdrop of BJP protesting in the national capital demanding that the Kejriwal government reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to give relief to people.

While addressing a press conference, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "In the last few years, they have increased excise duty on fuel prices from Rs 15 per litre to Rs 34 per litre even as petrol (fuel) prices were going down. After reducing a few paise on fuel prices, they are asking state governments to reduce (VAT). States already have less resources."

"We are examining what impact it will have on Delhi and what Delhi (government) can do. But I request the central government to reduce petrol and diesel prices by at least Rs 15 each to give further relief to the public," Sisodia added.

Speaking to Republic Media Network while protesting against the AAP government over fuel prices, BJP leader Avdhesh Gupta said, "Opposition always does politics, due to the international hike in fuel prices, the prices of petrol and diesel increased in India as well. The Central Government has fulfilled its duties by reducing the fuel prices. They have given relief to the people of India and Delhi. Prices have been reduced in all the BJP-ruled states as well. Today, the BJP is here to represent the people of Delhi and demand the reduction of VAT on petrol and diesel and it is Kejriwal government's duty to do it."

On Friday, the leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri had said that the Arvind Kejriwal government should immediately reduce VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 each so that the people of Delhi can get relief from inflation. He said if the demands are not met by Sunday, then all BJP MLAs will protest outside the CM’s residence on Monday.

Petrol and diesel prices slashed by Rs 5 and Rs 10

In what comes across as a slight relief to the citizens, the government decided to slash the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from Thursday, November 4. "On the eve of Diwali, Government of India announces excise duty reduction on petrol and diesel. Excise duty on Petrol and Diesel to be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from tomorrow", the government's statement said. As per government sources, the reduction in excise duty on diesel being double that of petrol is meant to be a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season. All states have also been urged to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

22 states and two union territories have also undertaken a reduction of VAT on Petrol and Diesel to give relief to consumers. However, there are 14 States and 6 UTs which have not reduced VAT in Petrol and Diesel. These states are Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Punjab, and Rajasthan.