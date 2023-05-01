BJP Asks WB DGP If TMC Routed Funds To Deploy Cops At Primaries For Panchayat Candidates

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday wrote to West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Malviya and sought an inquiry on whether Trinamool Congress routed public funds for the deployment of police force at primaries for the selection of party’s panchayat candidates in the district of Cooch Behar.

TMC(regional party) using police force as private security agency. I have asked the @DGPWestBengal to inform me whether TMC(regional party) has deposited cost for deployment of police force at Trinamool panchayat primaries, failure to do so would be me knocking the doors of… pic.twitter.com/Q4jOJnQpGv May 1, 2023

He took to Twitter and said if the DGP does not provide the required information, then he will have to take legal action.

Suvendu Adhikari wrote, “TMC (regional party) using police force as a private security agency. I have asked the DGP of West Bengal to inform me whether TMC (regional party) has deposited the cost for deployment of police force at Trinamool panchayat primaries. Failure to do so would prompt me to knock on the doors of justice on behalf of the people of Bengal. I believe this is a necessary step to stop the autocratic queen (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) from using the state exchequer as her personal piggy bank.”

He further asked the DGP under which law was police procedure deployed for the TMC’s primaries for the panchayat polls, as they aren’t beneficial to the public.

'Police raised with public's funds' says BJP

He also said that the police are raised with the public’s funds and they are accountable to the public for the action by them.

Suvendu wrote, “Apropos several media reports and footage, it has come in the public domain that the West Bengal Police was deployed during the primaries to select panchayat candidates of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Cooch Behar and other districts of West Bengal.”

Adhikari also asked the DGP to provide proper information on whether money was given by the TMC to cops for the duration of the primaries, which is two months.

He said, “If there so exists any such indulgence under the law of the land, please bring that to public knowledge so that other political parties can also avail such arrangements in the future.”

'Police's job is to protect people' says Suvendu Adhikari

The BJP leader also said that the job of the police is to take proper care and protect the people, as per the Police Act of 1861.

“However, in the light of the events that have been happening in the state of West Bengal, it seems that the police is doing everything but its duty as enshrined in the Act of 1861.”

He attacked the ruling party saying it is highly unfortunate if the party was using the police force as their private security agency.

“It will be quite unfortunate, if police is being deployed in such events without any payment by the TMC, as is required under law. In a democracy, the police are seen as the protector and enforcer of the laws of the land. However, in West Bengal, it seems there exists a different form of democracy wherein the law applies differently to the ruling dispensation as compared to the political opposition. It is highly unfortunate”, he added.

(With inputs from ANI)