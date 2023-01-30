BJP Attacks DMK's TR Baalu For Bragging About Demolition Of Temples, Calls It 'atrocious'

After Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TR Baalu stoked a fresh controversy by stating that he himself demolished 300-year-old Temples in his constituency to build 'better ones', BJP has hit out at the DMK leader. Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy asserted that his remarks are really condemnable. The BJP leader said, "It is highly atrocious that he is proudly claiming the demolition of Saraswati Temple and Lakshmi Temple."

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy said, "This is really condemnable. TR Baalu who is a very senior politician is feeling proud admitting that he has demolished century-old Temples in his constituency. It is highly atrocious that he is proudly claiming the demolition of Saraswati Temple and Lakshmi Temple. He knows that by demolishing Temples, votes will not come but he also said that he knows how to get those votes."

"Baalu did not say that he regrets the demolition of century-old temples. He admitted with pride that he demolished temples in his constituency," Narayanan Thirupathy added.

Further, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai launched an attack on Baalu for 'taking pride' in demolishing temples. "DMK men take pride in demolishing 100-year-old Hindu temples. The very reason we want the HR&CE dissolved and want the temple freed from the clutches of government (sic)", the BJP leader tweeted.

DMK men take pride in demolishing 100-year-old Hindu temples.



The very reason we want the HR&CE dissolved and want the temple freed from the clutches of government.

DMK leader backs TR Baalu

Backing TR Baalu's controversial statements, DMK leader TKS Elangovan asserted that Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai edited Baalu’s speech and started criticising him.

TKS Elangovan said, "What TR Baalu said is, bigger & better temples were built in different areas after demolishing few temples for road construction and people were satisfied with it. Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai edited Baalu’s speech and started criticising."

What TR Baalu said is, bigger & better temples were built in different areas after demolishing few temples for road construction and people were satisfied with it. Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai edited Baalu's speech and started criticising: TKS Elangovan, DMK leader

A clip of TR Baalu's speech is now going viral in which he claimed that he on many occasions ordered the demolition of Temples in his constituency to build 'better ones'.

TR Baalu takes pride in demolishing century-old Hindu Temples

While speaking at a public meeting in support of the Sethusamudram project, Baalu said that he demolished Temples despite knowing he won't get any votes, as he had 'no other way'.

Speaking at a public platform, TR Baalu said, "I have myself demolished three temples. In my constituency, Saraswati Temple, Lakshmi Temple and Parvati Temple on Grand Southern Trunk Road (GST) were demolished. I am the one who ordered the demolition of all these three temples. I knew that I will not get votes because of it but I also know how to get votes. My supporters even warned me that if Temples were demolished, I will not get votes. But I told them there is no other way."

The DMK leader further said, "I was told they need a temple. I constructed better temples with better facilities. Like this, in many places, I have convinced religious beliefs and completed projects." He even went on to criticise the central government for halting the Sethusamudram Shipping Canal Project project claiming that the decision to stop the project is like abruptly halting a train midway.