BJP Attacks Gehlot Govt Over Inefficiencies In Its Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme

Under the recently launched Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme by the Government of Rajasthan, the journey of elderly passengers from Jaipur to Rameswaram was to be ensured with all the arrangements made by the state government. But a video is going increasingly viral on social media, in which the pilgrims of Rajasthan are telling about the failure and arrangements of this pilgrimage scheme started by the Rajasthan government.

In this video, the pilgrims say that they went on the pilgrimage under the Rajasthan government's pilgrimage scheme, but neither a dharamshala nor a hotel has been arranged for them. Many passengers said that they were made to walk for several kilometres. In the video, passengers are seen saying that Ashok Gehlot showed dreams of making them travel by becoming Shravan, on the other hand, the reality is what we are showing.

The pain of elderly passengers who took advantage of this scheme of the Ashok Gehlot government is now coming out in the open.

BJP attacks Gehlot government

BJP's state spokesperson Laxmikant Bhardwaj has raised questions on the chaos of this scheme the government, he stated, “For the last 4 years, the Gehlot government of Rajasthan had started the pilgrimage scheme to remove all the bad deeds done by Arjun and to divert attention from them,”

“But the government cannot deny the kind of conditions and circumstances that are being seen by the passengers who went on this yatra. There are no arrangements for their stay, they are not able to get their medicine and even elderly passengers are being made to walk for many kilometres. This proves that the show off of the government is something else and the reality of the government is something else,” he added.