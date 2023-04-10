BJP Attacks Rahul Over Ghulam Nabi's 'undesirable Businessmen' Claim, Seeks Explanation

BJP launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi after former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad claimed that the ex-Congress president goes abroad to meet 'undesirable businessmen'. The saffron party has now come forward and demanded an explanation on Rahul and the Gandhi family's alleged association with these businessmen.

The entire row erupted when the former Wayanad MP took a dig at Congress leaders who had jumped ship to the BJP or had broken old ties with the grand old party in connection with the Adani issue. Taking to Twitter, the Gandhi scion named Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kiran Kumar Reddy and Anil K Antony and accused them of having a link with Gautam Adani. He attached an image of Adani's name in the tweet which completed the name of these leaders.

"They hide the truth, that's why they mislead everyday! The question remains the same - whose Rs 20,000 crore anonymous money is in Adani's companies?" Rahul tweeted.

Ghulam Nabi Azad hits back at Rahul Gandhi with 'undesirable businessmen' claim

In response to allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed his displeasure and claimed that it is the Gandhi family which has had an association with certain businessmen. He claimed that Rahul is the one who visits these 'undesirable businessmen' abroad.

In the video, Azad said, "It is a shame, Rahul Gandhi saying this. I have never had any association with any businessmen whereas their entire family (the Gandhis) have all along had an association with businessmen, including him (Rahul Gandhi). I still have great respect for the family. I don't want to speak anything otherwise, I can give a ton of examples of where he would go, even outside the country and meet people who are undesirable businessmen".

BJP seeks explanation from Rahul Gandhi

Now, BJP has raised questions on Rahul Gandhi over Azad's claim and sought an explanation from him over his meeting with these businessmen as well as the purpose behind it. Taking to Twitter, BJP shared the video of Ghulam Nabi's interview quoting his remarks and said, "Rahul Gandhi must explain who are these businessmen he meets and for what purpose?"

Back-to-back controversies for Rahul Gandhi in 2023

It is pertinent to mention that 2023 has brought numerous controversies for Rahul Gandhi as he has been at the centre of a political row. Here are some of the recent controversies: