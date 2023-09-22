BJP Awards Rahul ‘Worst Actor’ In 'Political Category' After His Coolie Look Goes Viral

In a fresh attack on Congress scion Rahul Gandhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday in a fictional award show declared the Wayanad MP as the “Best Worst Actor” in the “Political Drama Category”. The saffron camp’s jibe at the Congress leader came a day after he was seen wearing the red “coolie” shirt along with a badge tied to his arm at Delhi's Anand Vihar Railway Station.

The BJP’s sarcastic attack on Rahul Gandhi came in view of the Congress leader’s Thursday visit to the train station. The Congress leader wearing the red “coolie” shirt was also seen lifting a luggage on his head.

Duplicating Amitabh Bachchan’s 1983 “Coolie” movie poster with Rahul’s face, the saffron party on his official X handle wrote that the Congress leader’s new stunt has flopped again. “But the award for the worst actor in this political drama, undoubtedly, goes to him…” the X post added.

Notably, the BJP released Rahul’s Coolie poster with extreme level of detailing as the banner read, “Gandhi Parivaar’s Coolie. Directed and played by Rahul Gandhi.” As per the poster, the Congress leader was seen lifting the weight of corruption and dynasty on his head and saying, “All I need is a platform.”

Rahul Gandhi’s new stunt flopped, again. But the award for the worst actor in this political drama, undoubtedly, goes to him… pic.twitter.com/mFbavnO9cG — BJP (@BJP4India) September 22, 2023

Rahul’s latest stunt

In an attempt to push for the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' message, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday was seen interacting with porters at the Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi. He spoke with them about their problems and issues, and later also wore the porters' trademark red shirt. The visuals of Rahul carrying luggage on his head are going viral on social media.

“He came to listen to the hearts of the people…!!! Shri Rahul Gandhi ji… Dressed in the coolie brothers' clothes and picked up the luggage with them at Delhi's Anand Vihar railway station,” the Official Handle of Telangana Pradesh Youth Congress Committee tweeted sharing the pictures of the Congress leader with porters.

He came to listen to the hearts of the people…!!! Shri @RahulGandhi ji… Dressed in the coolie brothers' clothes and picked up the luggage with them at Delhi's Anand Vihar railway station, pic.twitter.com/vPMH3VHdY1 — Telangana Youth Congress (@IYCTelangana) September 21, 2023

The Wayanad MP in the past was seen meeting with a group of delivery workers in Bengaluru and later rode on one of their scooters.