BJP Begins Celebrations At Its Gujarat Headquarters As Party Gains Strong Leads In Polls

As the counting of votes for the two-phased Assembly elections in Gujarat is underway, as per initial trends, BJP has sprinted ahead on 143 seats in the state. Notably, BJP is expected to breach its previous record of 127 seats in the 2002 elections and is hopeful of setting a new record and securing government for a seventh consecutive term. On Thursday morning, celebrations broke out at BJP's Gujarat headquarters in Gandhinagar as the saffron party continues to maintain a significant lead over its opponents ahead in 77 out of 98 seats.

#ResultsWithArnab | BJP begins celebrations at its Gandhinagar office, leading on 133 seats in latest Gujarat trends. Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/pGoBoIQIuT — Republic (@republic) December 8, 2022

BJP supporters were seen dancing to tunes inside the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar. While wearing scarves of the saffron party, BJP workers distributed sweets and congratulated each other as the party leads in initial trends. Sweets, scarves, and decor - the saffron party is leaving no stone unturned to usher in another term in the western state after being in power for 27 years.

'Congress is wiped out from Gujarat': BJP worker

Speaking to Republic Media Network, one of the BJP supporters said, "We are confident of BJP's win in Gujarat. The saffron party will gain more than 150 seats in the state."

Taking a jibe at Congress, the BJP supporter further said that there is no Congress in Gujarat, it is wiped out from the state. "You will not see Congress anywhere in Gujarat. AAP will not gain any votes in the state," he added.

Another BJP Karyakarta asserted that BJP will win a majority of seats in Gujarat and PM Modi's state will make BJP emerge victorious.