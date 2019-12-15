BJP Blames AAP Over Violent CAA Protests In Delhi; Party Denies Claim

The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 have taken a violent turn even in the national capital. With protests turning violent and BJP raising fingers at the Opposition for the incitation of the same, AAP has been questioned for not quelling the arsonous protests.

While Amanatullah Khan was seen speaking to the crowd of peaceful demonstrators, the AAP leader was accused by the likes of BJP's Kapil Mishra of instigating the protesters towards violence. The protesters in Delhi torched DTC buses, vandalised vehicles and a fire tender were damaged, police claimed.

However, refusing the claims, the AAP leader defended himself saying, "The location I was present at no argoning. These allegations are false that buses were burnt under my leadership. The two locations that I was present at held peaceful protests. I condemn violence." Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday discouraged violent protests saying, "No one should indulge in violence. Any kind of violence is unacceptable. Protests shud remain peaceful."

READ| AAP leader targets central government over unrest in N-E on Citizenship Amendment Act

Delhi protest

The protesters torched DTC buses and a fire tender was damaged, police claimed. Students claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest. A Delhi Fire Services official said four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. One fire tender was completely damaged and two personnel were injured, he said.

According to Saimon Farooqui, national secretary of Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India, the protesters were peacefully sitting on Mathura Road when policemen tried to "trouble" a couple of protesters, who resisted. Thereafter, police started lathi charging the protesters and using teargas, he alleged. Another student claimed that after the policemen used force, some protesters torched buses and indulged in vandalism.

West Bengal protest

The passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the Parliament had seen multiple protests against CAB throughout the Northeast. Similar incidents were witnessed in different districts of West Bengal on Saturday, December 14, where protesters turned into angry mobs and vandalized public property. Sporadic incidents ranged from the burning of an empty train being put on fire at Murshidabad's Krishnapur railway station to the vandalization of buses on Kona Expressway in Howrah. The Chief Minister and Governor have criticized the vandalism and spoken tough against anyone who resorts to violence.

READ| CAA problematic when combined with NRC: After meeting Nitish, Prashant Kishor adds caveat