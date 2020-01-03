BJP Blames Sena Over Soft Stand On Savarkar Insult, Sanjay Raut Retaliates

A controversy broke out on Thursday when a booklet being distributed in Bhopal at the national training camp of Seva Dal made several claims against Veer Savarkar.

BJP leader Uma Bharti on Friday asked Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray if he will resign after such an insult of Veer Savarkar.

Uma Bharti, while addressing the media said: "Everything is a lie. Congress has a habit to insult freedom fighters. But my question is to my brother Uddhav, the one who demanded Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, will you stay with Congress? Will you resign till today evening? I want an answer from my brother Uddhav Thackeray. (sic)"

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also spoke on this and said that Veer Savarkar was a great man and will remain a great man.