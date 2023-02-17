BJP Blasts 'economic Criminal' Soros, Accuses Him Of ‘intervening In Indian Democracy’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday slammed Hungarian-American billionaire investor George Soros after the latter accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having a good relationship with Indian businessman Gautam Adani. Terming the accusations against PM Modi ‘a conspiracy’, BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani said that people like George Soros wants to weaken the democratic structure of our country by making statements.

Accusing Soros of intentionally trying to break the Indian democracy, Smriti Irani said, “The man who broke the bank of England, a man who is designated as an economic war criminal has now pronounced his desire to break the Indian democracy. George Soros, who hedges bets against many countries has now declared his ill intentions in the democratic processes of India.”

“Soros wants a government that is pliable to his needs for making his nefarious plans successful,” Irani said, adding, “It is evident from his statements that he has pronounced funding over one billion dollars particularly to target leaders like PM Modi is significant.”

‘Nation stands with PM Modi’: Smriti Irani

Highlighting the development works under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Smriti Irani said, “We as a nation-state have become a 'Pharmacy of the World'. We have witnessed how PM Modi has secured food security for around 800 million Indians. We as a nation-state are witness to an Amrit Kaal Budget which has the highest allocation for defence.”

“We as a nation-state are together with PM Modi laying the foundation for the future of our country that will not only fulfill our dreams but will lead to a resilient and stronger economy,” she added.

Soros targets PM Modi over Adani row

Launching a scathing attack on PM Modi in his speech on Thursday, February 17, billionaire George Soros claimed that Indian Prime Minister will be weakened by the ongoing business crisis of Indian businessman Gautam Adani. The Adani Group is currently facing a massive setbck in the stock market after US-based short seller Hindenburg released a report accusing the Adani group companies of stock manipulation.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being a close ally of business tycoon Adani, Soros said that PM Modi would "have to give an answer" to foreign investors and Parliament on allegations of fraud and stock manipulation by Adani Group.