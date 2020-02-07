BJP Blocked From Holding Pro-CAA Rally In West Bengal, Prominent Leaders Detained

A BJP rally in support of CAA, NRC and NPR, scheduled to be conducted in Kolkata was blocked by the West Bengal police on Friday and prominent BJP leaders were detained in the process. BJP leaders from Madhya Pradesh, Kailash Vijay Vargiya, Mukul Roy and the Vice President of BJP unit in West Bengal, Jay Prakash Majumdar were detained by the police. This incident took place in Tollygunge, Kolkata.

As per sources, the BJP was denied permission to hold an anti-CAA rally in the area citing law and order situation. However, the supporters tried to carry out the rally without permission. Subsequently, many of the top BJP leaders and supporters were detained in the process.

Kailash Vijay Vargiya on being detained

After being detained by the police, Kailash Vijay Vargiya was speaking to the media hanging out of the bus. He said, “We don’t expect this type of behaviour from the police. The way they are stopping us and arresting us is not right. However, we will cooperate and get detained democratically. But this is feudal and undemocratic. We are supporting CAA democratically; the whole nation is supporting CAA. But suppressing the dissent in such a way is very undemocratic. We condemn this.”

