Maharashtra: BJP Calls For An Urgent Party Meeting As Eknath Khadse Meets Sharad Pawar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for an urgent meeting on Tuesday at the state BJP Headquarters after miffed BJP leader Eknath Khadse met up with Sharad Pawar in the national capital. It is further reported that Khadse might meet with Maharastra CM Uddhav Thackeray later as well.

Sources report that BJP leaders like Eknath Khadse, Vinod Tawde, and Pankaja Munde are disgruntled with the party because they feel that they were sidelined in the Maharashtra Elections this time.

It is also alleged that the leaders feel that OBC candidates were particularly sidelined in the Assembly elections. Khadse earlier said that some of the BJP leaders were responsible for the defeat of their own party candidates.

"In the elections [Assembly elections], some prominent workers of our party worked against us. I have given Chandrakant Patil (BJP Maharashtra President) some audios and videos as evidence and requested him to take action against such people," said Khadse.

Instead of Khadse, the BJP had given the ticket to his daughter Rohini Khadse in the assembly polls. But she lost to Chandrakant Patil from Muktainagar.

"People from BJP themselves worked against their own candidates. They are responsible for the defeat of Pankaja Munde and Rohini Khadse (my daughter). I have given their names to the party and requested disciplinary action against them," he had said.

It was reported that the Veteran BJP leader lamented being "humiliated" and "ignored" by the party as he landed in Delhi to meet the leaders at centre.

Warning to BJP

Besides meeting Sharad Pawar, Khadse spoke over the phone with Maharashtra BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav. Khadse had earlier said some BJP leaders in the state had played an active role in defeating OBC leaders and had complained about it to state BJP president Chandrakant Patil as well. On Saturday, Khadse warned of looking at other options if his "humiliation" by BJP leadership continued.

"I am not God. I am a human being and have emotions. I don't want to leave the party for whose growth I worked hard for more than four decades. I am still ready to work for the party," Eknath Khadse had told reporters adding, "But If I continue to face the humiliation of being kept away from decision-making, I will have to think differently."

