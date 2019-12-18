BJP Terms JMM Chief's Controversial Remark As 'misogynistic, Anti-Hindu', Demands Apology

Reacting to the controversial comment by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Chief Hemant Soren's against the BJP, party MP GVL Narasimha Rao has called the comment "senseless" and said that Hemant Soren should apologise for his comments. Speaking to Republic TV on Wednesday, Narasimha Rao said, "This is not only their misogynistic mindset but also a kind of anti-Hindu, anti-BJP rant. "

The BJP MP added, "I think they have run out of issues and possibly they do not anything really to criticize the BJP government in the state or at the Centre and therefore they are making such senseless remarks. Certainly, he will be hauled up for this. The BJP will certainly consider filing a complaint to the Election Commission of India for this completely irresponsible, shameful remark. He will have to apologise for making such an irresponsible comment.

Hemant Soren made the controversial 'saffron-clad rapists' remark at a rally in Jharkhand's Pakur district. He said, "Our daughters are being set ablaze in our country and their dignity is being attacked. I have come to know that UP CM Yogi Ji is also roaming around clad in saffron. These people from BJP get married less, but attack women's dignity more clad in saffron."

Hemant Soren, JMM in Pakur: Aaj desh mein bahut-betiyon ko jalaya ja raha hai...Mujhe pata chala ki idhar UP CM Yogi ji bhi chakkar laga rhe hain gerua pehen ke. Ye woh log hain BJP ke log jo shaadi kum karte hain lekin gerua pehen bahu-betiyon ki izzat lootne ka kaam karte hain pic.twitter.com/NeRBTdrmAJ — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2019

Jharkhand Assembly elections

Campaigning for the fifth and final phase of Assembly elections in Jharkhand will conclude on Wednesday. Sixteen constituencies spread over Sahebganj, Pakur, Dumka, Jamtara, Deoghar and Godda districts of Santhal Pargana region will go to polls in this phase on Friday. In five assembly segments of Borio, Barhait, Litipara, Maheshpur and Sikaripara campaigning ended at 3 pm due to security reasons. In the remaining 11 seats, campaigning will end at 5 pm. Jharkhand is currently polling for its 81- member Assembly seats, where the incumbent BJP is facing a tough fight from JMM, AISU, Congress and other independent parties. The last phase for 16 seats will be held on December 20. Votes will be counted on December 23.

