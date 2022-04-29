BJP Calls Shaheen Bagh Drug Bust A 'very Big Racket' Exposing 'anti-India Conspiracy'

After the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi Zone seized 50 Kg of high-quality heroin, 47 Kg of suspected narcotics, and 30 lakh of drug money in cash, several cash counting machines, and other incriminating material from residential premises in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called it an anti-India conspiracy and said that it exposed the anti-national elements in Shaheen Bagh.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, speaking to ANI on the NCB seizure of drugs in Shaheen Bagh claimed, "Today, the activities at Shaheen Bagh has been revealed. This has exposed the nexus of anti-national elements." Speaking about the Shaheen Bagh, Naqvi said, "Shaheen Bagh is known for many wrongdoings. Investigation agencies should take strict action against such anti-national activities. They disturb the peace of the country.

Reacting to the NCB seizure of drugs in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, V Satyamurthi, an Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, called it an anti-India conspiracy. Satyamurthy said, "A very big racket was busted in Delhi by NCB. Pakistani connections are also there." Speaking to ANI, he further added, "It is an anti-India conspiracy. Truth should come out."

Telangana BJP spokesperson, Prakash Reddy, also reacted to the NCB seizure and said, "Who is the person behind this total story has to be identified first." He further added that there is an involvement of foreign organisations. "Investigative agencies are pointing at the foreign organisations and foreign citizens involved in this Shaheen Bagh case," Reddy told ANI.

"I don't want to say that it's a religious issue. But people need to understand who is sheltering them," Reddy told ANI. He further added that the Shaheen drug seizure has exposed communal and drug activities. Hinting that somebody is behind the racket, he said, "Whether they are Rohingyas or Nigerians, somebody is encouraging them."

Shaheen Bagh Drug Bust

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Delhi Zone seized 50 Kg of high-quality heroin, 47 Kg of suspected narcotics, 30 lakh of drug money in cash, cash counting machines, and other incriminating material from residential premises in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday, April 27 on a tip-off. The contraband was stored in travel bags, bag packs, and jute sacks. The seized heroin originated from Afghanistan and the drug money was suspected to be channelled through Hawala. The seized heroin had Flipkart packaging. One Indian national has been charged in the case.

Following this, NCB chief SN Pradhan, while speaking exclusively to Republic TV, revealed that the rapid rise in illegal trafficking has connections with Pakistan, Afghanistan and other countries in the middle east.

NCB Director General SN Pradhan spoke to Republic TV and revealed that the major crackdown on drugs carried out in the country was with the help of more central agencies that are probing the drug problem. The NCB chief further informed that the lead to the Shaheen Bagh drug crackdown was attained by linking many drug hauls in the country. He informed that the probe has shown the drug network flowing far and wide in the country.

“The entire drug network is searched upon intensively,” NCB chief SN Pradhan said while speaking to Republic TV. “The bust has connections with the recent Attari seizure and also the Kandla port seizure by DRI. It is a mega racket with multiple agents involved. The person who has been arrested in connection with the Shaheen Bagh bust has been doing this for a long time and he is part of a bigger network,” the agency head said.