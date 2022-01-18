BJP candidate booked for breaching COVID protocol in Mathura

Mathura, Jan 17 (PTI) A Bharatiya Janata Party candidate was booked on Monday for violating guidelines for COVID-19 and breaching section 144, police here said.

Megh Shyam Singh was found in violation of the guidelines when he visited the Daan Ghati Temple in the city on Sunday and addressed people near the temple, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shrish Chandra said.

A report was filed against Singh under section 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, spelling disobedience of public officer and intentionally spreading infection as charges, the officer said. PTI COR VN VN

