BJP Captures Bharat Jodo Yatra Tent In Rajasthan; Stages Protest Against Gehlot-led Govt

In Rajasthan, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Sunday staged a protest against Ashok Gehlot-led state government in order to draw their attention to several important issues. In a bid to challenge Congress, the BJP leader along with his supporters crashed into the tent of the grand old party in Alwar's Rajgarh area which was set up for Rahul Gandhi led-Bharat Jodo Yatra. It is pertinent to mention that the Congress workers were supposed to have a public meeting and food at the tent as it was the last stop of the ongoing walkathon.

BJP's Kirodi Lal Meena stages Protest against Gehlot Govt

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Kirodi Lal Meena stated that he has staged a protest in order to remind the Ashok Gehlot government regarding several issues of the state which are not being noticed. He denied capturing Congress'tent and stated that he only wants to submit a memorandum and wants assurance from the government regarding the issues.

The BJP leader told Republic, "We haven't captured anything. We have taken out this justice Yatra. We are seeking justice and want to remind the Rajasthan government that has turned blind eye to several issues like-- loan waivers for farmers, unemployment, atrocities against Dalits, Adivasis, women, Pujaris, Mandir and Hindu Aastha, increasing gang war in the state, and deteriorating law and order situation".

"We came to know that he is going to have food here after Bharat Jodo Yatra, so we have come here. We would like to request Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra that our delegation wants to submit the memorandum and they allow us to submit that as we are present here. We have not captured this place and if they will ask we will leave this place," he said.

Kirodi Lal Meena further added, "We are happy that we got Rahul Gandhi's tent as we couldn't afford one. We will be staying here overnight and I would like to appeal to Dotasra to let us stay here. We will continue our protest till the time they listen. We will keep our point forward. Until we are heard and we are not assured, we will continue our protest here".

#BREAKING | BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena to stage dharma over the atrocities on Dalits in Rajasthan. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/d5QO24GBWh — Republic (@republic) December 18, 2022

Taking to Twitter, he informed about his Yatra, "With thousands of people, I have left Rajgarh (Alwar) on a foot march carrying the tricolour flag to give a memorandum to the prince of the Congress (Rahul Gandhi) regarding öur demands on sensitive issues like atrocities on Dalits, unemployment (CHA), loan waiver of farmers, increasing gang war in the state, bad law and order etc".