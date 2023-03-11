BJP Carries Out Protest To Seek Justice For Widows Of Pulwama Martyrs, Leaders Detained

The Rajasthan police on Saturday, March 11, detained BJP leaders who were carrying out a protest in Jaipur against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government for allegedly detaining the widows of soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack.

The BJP workers staged a protest for the widows of the Pulwama martyrs, who have been holding demonstrations for the last 11 days outside the residence of CM Gehlot, seeking the fulfillment of the commitments made to them. They were detained from the protest site by the Rajasthan police and were moved to an undisclosed location. The Rajasthan police detained LoP Rajendra Rathore, along with some other BJP workers and leaders, during the protest in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Deputy LoP Rajendra Rathore along with some other BJP workers and leaders detained by Police in Jaipur.



BJP workers &leaders protesting over the matter of protest by widows of jawans who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. pic.twitter.com/WcbM8Dy8XO — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2023

"We have initiated the protest today, and we will continue it. The kind of behaviour the state government is showcasing is an insult to democracy, and we will take the protest against the government further in all corners of the state," Rajendra Rathore said.

Reportedly, BJP leaders, including Bharatpur MLA Subhash Garg and Ranjita Kohli, went to meet the widows but were allegedly denied permission and later thrashed by the authorities.

Earlier, the Rajasthan police detained BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena, who was part of the protest. A clash broke out between the police and the BJP leaders, where Meena sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

What is the protest about?

The widows of three soldiers, who lost their lives in the 2019 terrorist attack in Pulwama, are holding a protest in Jaipur over the Rajasthan government's failure to keep its promises to them. The widows have demanded the construction of roads in their villages and jobs out of compassion for their relatives.

Protestors have alleged that they wanted to meet Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot but were denied permission by the police. They claimed that they were beaten, dragged, and pulled by cops during the protests causing some of them to get injured.