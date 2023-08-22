BJP Central Leaders Trying To Awaken Rajasthan Leadership, But Won't Succeed: Sachin Pilot

The BJP's central leadership is visiting Rajasthan often to "awaken" the party's state leadership in the run-up to the assembly polls later this year, but their efforts would go in vain, said Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday.

Claiming the BJP failed in the government at the Centre and as opposition in Rajasthan, he said that the Congress leaders and workers will break the tradition of changing governments every election this time. "Big leaders from Delhi are coming to Rajasthan. They are trying to awaken the state leadership, but their efforts are going in vain.

"They can make as much effort as they can, but people have understood them. People prefer the Congress' policies and like earlier, youths will remain inclined towards the party," Pilot told reporters in Tonk district. The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said Congress workers will work collectively following the path shown by party leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra and fight the "BJP's politics of hatred".

About his inclusion in the Congress Working Committee, Pilot said, "I humbly accept the responsibility given by the party high command in the Congress Working Committee. We will collectively give new direction. We will put up issues of youths and the state."