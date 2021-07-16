'BJP Changed 3 CMs In Uttarakhand But Development Remains Halted': Congress' Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday launched a stinging attack on BJP and claimed that development was halted in Uttarakhand even though the saffron party had changed three Chief Ministers.

"Three Chief Ministers have been changed since the formulation of the BJP government, but development remains halted in the state. Despite being in the centre, the BJP has failed to provide funds to the Uttarakhand government. The youth and farmers are badly affected by this. The Congress is ready to compensate people for their losses," Congress leader Sachin Pilot told Republic TV.

Noting that the price of petrol and diesel has crossed Rs 100 across various cities in India, Sachin Pilot said the BJP government had failed for the fourth time in Uttarakhand. He expressed confidence in Congress gaining the majority in the upcoming 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections.

"The price of petrol and diesel has crossed Rs 100. The people are upset and dissatisfied with the government. The BJP has failed for the fourth time in Uttarakhand. Congress will definitely gain a majority in the upcoming elections," Sachin Pilot said.

The Congress leader arrived in Dehradun on Friday to lead the party's protest against rising fuel prices in the country. Accompanied by state Congress chief Pritam Singh and several other party leaders, Pilot addressed a press conference at Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Headquarters, against the "unbridled inflation due to the failed policies and misgovernance of the Central Government on the economic issues of the country."

"Despite the low price of crude oil in the international market, the general public is not getting its benefit. If there was a public welfare government at the Centre, it would have directly passed on the benefits of the fallen prices of crude oil in the international market to the general public," the former Rajasthan Deputy CM said.

Fuel price rise in India

The prices of petrol and diesel have skyrocketed in different cities over the last couple of months, causing immense difficulty to people. Several political parties and leaders took to the streets, demanding a reduction in fuel prices.

On Thursday, a hike was witnessed in the petrol & diesel prices in different cities. According to the revised petrol and diesel price, the petrol prices in the national capital rose to Rs 101.54 per litre, which previously stood at Rs 101.19 per litre. Similarly, the diesel prices in Delhi have also been hiked by 15 paise per litre.