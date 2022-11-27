BJP Chief JP Nadda Conducts Door-to-door Campaign In Delhi Ahead Of MCD Elections

With a week left for elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), BJP president JP Nadda conducted a door-to-door campaign in the Wazirpur Industrial Area of the national capital on Sunday, November 27.

The saffron party on Friday, November 25 released its manifesto (Sankalpa Patra) for the MCD polls in which it promised that all major services will be brought online within 100 days. In a positive move for the party’s prospects ahead of the polls, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on November 26 extended its support to the party in the upcoming MCD elections.

‘Will ensure one-sided victory for BJP’: DSGMC

DSGMC president Sardar Harmeet Singh Kalka said on Saturday that the Sikh body will ensure a one-sided victory for the BJP. "We have decided that we all will ensure one-sided victory for BJP. We appeal to Sikhs to vote for BJP’s victory in the MCD polls. We always get huge cooperation from the BJP. Whether it was opening the corridor of Shri Kartarpur Sahib where every Sikh wants to visit the Gurdwara Sahib. This hope of Sikhs has also been fulfilled by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi," he said.

Today during a meeting held at the residence of S. Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Ji,

Shiromani Akali Dal Delhi State & other Sikh Jathebandiyan of Delhi, have decided to extend their support to @BJP4Delhi for the upcoming #MCDElections, under the leadership of Sh @adeshguptabjp Ji. pic.twitter.com/YmtGhJfuPz — Harmeet Singh Kalka (@hskalka) November 26, 2022

BJP’s 12-point manifesto

Apart from 100 percent garbage processing, BJP in its 12-point manifesto released by Union Minister Piyush Goyal also promised that within 100 days all the necessary services will be brought online. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said, "Hundred percent garbage will be processed through waste-to-energy conversion for a green and clean Delhi. Every slum dweller will be provided flats and 17,000 flats are ready for allotment. The BJP will also do away with trade and health licenses, and also abolish factory licenses."

In a significant development, months ahead of the MCD polls, the Central government consolidated the three municipal corporations into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the number of seats were cut from 272 to 250.

The MCD will go to the polls on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7. In 2017, the BJP swept the civic body polls, bagging 181 wards in the erstwhile south, north, and east Delhi municipal corporations.