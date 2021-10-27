BJP Chief Nadda Forms 3-member Panel To Visit Odisha, File Report On Teacher's Murder Case

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Wednesday constituted a 3-member committee to investigate the case of kidnapping and killing of a school teacher in Odisha's Kalahandi constituency. The committee, consisting of Lok Sabha MP Sunita Duggal, BJP Women Wing President Vanathi Srinivasan, and MLA Rupra Mitra will visit the incident spot, interact with locals and submit a detailed report of the incident to Nadda.

On October 19, a partially burnt body of a 24-year old woman was found by the Odisha police from a dug-up pit near a sports stadium in Kalahandi. The teacher, who lived in the Turikela tehsil and worked at the Sunshine English Medium School in Mahalinga, had gone missing on October 8.

Prime accused Gobind Sahu, who is the principal of the school was arrested last week on charges of murder and was sent to judicial custody at the end of his five-day police remand on Monday.

Opposition demands sacking of state home minister

Opposition BJP and Congress have demanded the resignation of Odisha home minister Dibya Shankar Mishra, alleging that he was close to Gobind Sahu.

On Saturday, BJP's women's wing issued a statement which read, "While strongly condemning this heinous crime against women perpetrated by Govind Sahu, the BJP Mahila Morcha demands that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik uphold the dignity of the office of Home Minister and immediately sack Capt. Dibyashankar Mishra without any delay."

On the basis of a missing complaint from the woman's family, an FIR was registered by the Odisha Police and the accused principal was apprehended.

"In a blemish to the Odisha government, the accused person, Gobind Sahu, is said to have later fled from police custody and was later tracked and taken into custody. Before that, on October 19th, the Odisha police have recovered a half-burnt body from a dug-up pit near a sports stadium in the town," read the statement.

On the other hand, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha has refused to take any action against state home minister Mishra and insisted that he should not be held responsible for any crime committed by Sahu.

(With inputs from agency)