BJP Chief Nadda Hails PM On First Anniversary Of Modi 2.0, Plans 'digital Rallies'

BJP president JP Nadda said on Saturday that the one year of the Modi government's second term has been a year of accomplishments, and unimaginable challenges and hailed the government for taking bold and timely decisions. Nadda underlined that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led from the front during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Hailing the Centre's decision of the lockdown as timely, the BJP leader said the move helped in checking the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"While many big, powerful countries found themselves helpless against COVID-19 situation is under control in India," Nadda said at a press conference on the first anniversary of the Modi government's second term.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates

Citing the Citizenship Amendment (Act) scrapping of Article 370, strengthening of anti-terror laws, bank mergers among the key successes, Nadda said these bold decisions helped in strengthening the country and realizing the objective of 'one nation, one constitution'. Nadda accused Congress of delaying a decision on the Ayodhya case, adding that a grand Ram temple would to be built now as the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had formed a trust to construct the temple. He announced that the party will hold digital rallies across the country to mark the first anniversary of 'Modi govt 2.0'.

READ | PM Modi pens letter to the nation on first anniversary of his 2nd term; read FULL message

READ | Modi 2.0: Amit Shah hails PM's achievements, thanks India for 'unwavering support'