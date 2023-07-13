BJP Chief Nadda To Visit Himachal On Friday To Take Stock Of Flood Situation

BJP president J P Nadda will visit Himachal Pradesh on Friday to take stock of the situation following heavy destruction due to landslides and floods in the state. Nadda will arrive in the state in the morning and will visit flood-ravaged areas of Mandi and Kullu districts and interact with people, a release issued here by the party on Thursday said.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will also visit his home constituency Hamirpur from July 14-16 and will meet the flood-affected people. The monsoon fury has claimed 42 lives in the past five days in the state, which has suffered heavy losses due to landslides and flash floods. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has claimed that the state suffered losses to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore.