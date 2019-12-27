BJP Raises Shoaib Akhtar's Shocking Danish Kaneria Revelations; Questions Rahul, Arundhati

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday hit out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and others for backing the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. He cited the case of former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria to buttress his point that minorities faced a harrowing time in Pakistan. He contended that those who were against the CAA did not have the courage to talk about the plight of Kaneria. The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the persecuted minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Read: Danish Kaneria Seeks Help From Imran Khan, Says 'Life Not In Good Shape'

If this is what happens to a VVIP “Hindu” in Pakistan ..just imagine the level of “religious persecution” that an ordinary religious minority must be facing in Pakistan

Will the Armchair Anarchists-Arundhati Roys,Farhan Aktars& Rahul Gandhis speak up a word on this

No they won’t pic.twitter.com/HjsIi1oLPj — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) December 27, 2019

Read: Rangoli Chandel Outraged Over Pakistan's Treatment To Danish Kaneria; Asks Big Question

Shoaib Akthar's revelations

On Thursday, former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akthar made a big revelation about Kaneria being mistreated by some of his teammates on the account of his religion. According to him, Kaneria was barred from eating food from the same table as other fellow players. Moreover, Akthar claimed that the leg-spinner wasn’t given credit enough when he delivered match-winning performances for the team.

Shoaib Akthar opined, “The captain would raise eyebrows about him eating with us or taking food from the same table. I told him that you could be the captain but your conduct is disgraceful. This guy is taking so many wickets to win matches for us and you’re treating him like this.” He added, “I used to get angry when anyone was discriminated on the basis of religion. When Kaneria won us the Test series against England (in 2005), I rebuked my team-mates for mistreating him. No one was giving Danish any credit for his exceptional performance."

Read: Shoaib Akhtar Makes A Revelation, Says Pak Team ‘mistreated’ Danish Kaneria Over Religion

Danish Kaneria's career

Danish Kaneria has had a fruitful Test career featuring in 61 matches and has 261 scalps to his name, the highest for any spinner in Pakistan. He has picked 1024 wickets in his first-class career. However, he could never feature for his country again after receiving a life ban from the England and Wales Cricket Board in June 2012 for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal. In October 2018, he admitted his crime.

Read: 'Thanks To Shoaib Akhtar': Danish Kaneria On Mis-treatment Over Religion