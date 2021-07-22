BJP Cites 'Voldemort & Darth Vader' To Call Out Opposition's Behaviour Over Pegasus Row

BJP on Thursday slammed the Opposition for using the speculative Pegasus report to disrupt the Parliament. While addressing a press conference on the Pegasus row and parliament disruption, Union Minister and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi stated that the Pegasus Row is being raked up by the Opposition because it doesn't want the crucial bills to be passed.

This statement was in the backdrop of the Opposition members raising slogans over the Pegasus snooping row and demanding a rollback of the three farm fills. Due to the Opposition's ruckus, the Monsoon session on Thursday saw repeated adjournments disrupting the business of the Parliament.

Meenakshi Lekhi highlights Amnesty International distancing itself from the Pegasus row

Calling the Pegasus story a fake story, Lekhi highlighted that Amnesty International has denied that "the list which is circulated is not an actual list and it's only indicative". She said "some list is crafted and created, circulated" while adding that the Opposition has disrupted the parliament "based on a concocted, fabricated, evidence-less story".

"Whenever something right and good is to happen to the country through welfare schemes or new laws, this kind of conduct is indulged in by the Opposition," she said while adding that the chronology of the events should be understood.

"A report on Data Protection Act has been submitted to the Speaker so that it can be brought for discussion in the Parliament. The Pegasus story is planted to undermine the Indian Institutions," she said while adding that vested interests will do anything to fake the story and create a narrative.

She said these kinds of narratives are repeatedly built to damage the reputation of India and the new ecosystem which the Government is trying to secure the data of Indians, while she added that the Parliament is in session and several new laws await discussion in the parliament.

"The fictional characters like Voldermort and Darth Vader are created in Harry Potter, Opposition is indulging in similar conduct in the Parliament," she said.

"One of the members (TMC MP) snatched the papers from the (IT) Minister, this sort of behaviour is not something which democracy has never seen. We have seen earlier how they conducted themselves when Prime Minister was introducing the new ministers in the parliament. Why this new low is brought into politics?" Meenakshi Lekhi said.

The Pegasus Row

Several international and domestic media houses released a report claiming that 300 verified Indian mobile telephone numbers were allegedly spied upon using Israeli surveillance software Pegasus developed by NSO Group. As per a 'leaked' database of 50,000 phone numbers globally which were allegedly the targets of snooping through Pegasus, numbers of those allegedly spied upon include over 40 journalists, businessmen, politicians and cabinet ministers from India.

However, Amnesty International Israel on Thursday clarified that the list of 50,000 numbers it had unearthed was not specifically snooped upon by using Pegasus. Claiming that there was no certainty that Pegasus was used for the alleged snooping, Amnesty claimed that NSO had no mechanism to verify if their software was being misused by its clients.

"The truth is that Amnesty has never presented this list as "NSO's Pegasus Spyware List", although some of the world's media may have done so. Amnesty, and the investigative journalists and media outlets in which they work, made it clear from the outset in very clear language that this A list of numbers marked as numbers of interest to NSO customers, which are different regimes in the world," the Amnesty statement said.