BJP Claims Congress' K'taka Star Campaigner Imran Pratapgarhi Considers Atiq-Ashraf Friend

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a fresh attack on the Congress for choosing Imran Pratapgarhi as a star campaigner for the Karnataka assembly elections 2023. BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Shobha Karandlaje claimed that Imran was a 'friend' of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed.

While talking to reporters, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje asserted, "Gangster Atiq Ahmed & Ashraf were his (Imran Pratapgarhi) friends. Imran used to call them brothers... Congress has kept him on the list of star campaigners for Karnataka polls, which shows Congress is in support of criminals and anti-nationals."

#WATCH | Gangster Atiq Ahmed & Ashraf were his (Imran Pratapgarhi) friends. Imran used to call them brothers... Congress has kept him on the list of star campaigners for Karnataka polls, which shows Congress is in support of criminals and anti-nationals: BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje pic.twitter.com/O3vpXNWSTB — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

The Congress party on Wednesday released the list of 40 leaders who will campaign for the party ahead of the assembly polls. Notably, Imran Pratapgarhi was among one many senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, and party MP Shashi Tharoor.

Three shooters on Saturday, who posed as a journalist, gunned down Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf from point-blank range while they were taken to the hospital for a medical check-up in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. All three shooters have been sent to 14-day judicial custody on the order of a Prayagraj court. This incident came days after Atiq's son Asad and his aide were killed in an encounter with the UP Special Task Force (STF). Asad was wanted in the murder case of Umesh Pal, the prime witness of the 2005 Raju Pal murder case.