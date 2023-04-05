BJP Claims Man Brandishing Gun At Ram Navami Rally Has TMC Link; Hits Out At Mamata Govt

Bharatiya Janta Party on Wednesday lashed out at Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for having links with the 19-year-old man who was arrested for carrying a weapon during the Ram Navami rally in West Bengal's Howrah.

The accused, Sumit Shaw, was spotted brandishing a country-made pistol during the Ram Navami procession in Howrah. After his video went viral, he escaped to Bihar's Munger district to avoid arrest. However, on Tuesday, Sumit was later arrested from Munger and taken on transit remand.

Following his arrest, Shaw's mother claimed that the gun didn't belong to him and was framed. She stated that he used to join political rallies for money and was associated with TMC MLA Gautam Chaudhary. "That is not his gun. He used to join any protest where he used to get money. Earlier he was associated with TMC and he used to attend the meeting convened by the local MLA Gautam Chaudhary. I don't know who has framed him and it was not his gun," alleged Sumit Shaw's mother.

BJP hits out at Mamata-led Bengal govt

BJP's I-T department head Amit Malviya slammed Mamata's regime for creating an atmosphere of fear by forged plots. He added that West Bengal should ensure security for Shobha Yatra or else she will the one responsible for all the violence.

Amit Malviya tweeted, "Mamata Banerjee can’t succeed in creating an environment of fear and intimidation using such fraudulent means. She should stop foisting false cases under draconian provisions and ensure security for Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatras. She alone will be responsible for any violence…"

BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar retreated and accused Sumit's mother claim stating that he is associated with TMC MLA Gautam Chaudhary and always attended his programs. He blamed TMC for planting their people to incite violence and defaming the image of Hindus.

"Sumit Shaw, the 19-year-old arrested from Munger, for flashing an illegal weapon, was closely associated with TMC MLA Gautam Chaudhary and attended their programs, claims his mother. Yet another instance of TMC planting their people, and then arresting them to malign Hindus and BJP", tweeted Sukanta.

It is pertinent to mention that violence broke out in Howrah, near Kolkata, during the Ram Navami celebration on March 30. Vehicles were torched and shops were ransacked in the area. Several police personnel were deployed and more than 45 people were detained.