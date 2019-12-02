BJP Clears Air After Pankaja Munde Triggers Speculation; Blames 'accidental Government'

Addressing the media on Monday, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil dismissed the reports of party leader Pankaja Munde leaving the party. He blamed this speculation on the advent of the Uddhav Thackeray-led ‘accidental’ government. Revealing that the party was continuously in touch with Munde, he asserted that she would always remain with the party. Patil also mentioned that nothing much should be read into Munde organising a function on the birth anniversary of her father and BJP stalwart leader Gopinath Munde on December 12.

Patil remarked, “For the last two days, one of the most important BJP leader, former minister and daughter of the late Gopinath Munde- Pankaja Munde, there are reports that she might consider other options than BJP. After the advent of the accidental government, such speculations have arisen. Such kind of ideas, such kind of rumours, such kind of news reports are baseless. All of us have talked to Pankaja tai. There is no possibility of a leader like her whose journey commenced from being a part of the Bharatiya Yuva Morcha, president of state BJP president, two-time MLA to harbour such thoughts. In order that such rumours and such news reports should come to an end, I have come before you as the BJP state president.”

Pankaja Munde's Twitter bio sparks off speculation

Earlier in the day, Pankaja Munde’s Twitter bio set the rumour mills abuzz as references to her association with BJP were removed. In an emotional appeal on Facebook, she urged her supporters to come for a rally in Beed on December 12, where she promised to talk about her future. Considered as a potential rival to former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, she lost in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections to her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde by a margin of approximately 30,000 votes. Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse has also expressed his disenchantment with the party recently.

