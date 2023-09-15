BJP Condemns I.N.D.I.A Decision To Boycott TV Anchors, Calls It 'dictatorial Mindset'

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday hit out at the newly formed multi-party Opposition bloc, I.N.D.I.A, for boycotting 14 news anchors and said that the decision taken by the Opposition alliance is highly condemnable. Stating that the Opposition’s decision reflects their oppressive and dictatorial thinking, the saffron camp said, “BJP severely opposes such derogatory mentality, which hinders freedom of expression.”

Issuing a statement in response to the media censorship by the Opposition bloc, BJP National Media Head Anil Baluni said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party strongly criticised and condemned the decision of all the constituents of the ‘ghamandiya’ alliance - I.N.D.I Alliance - to boycott some journalists and the threat issued to them. By taking such a highly deplorable decision, the 'ghamandiya' alliance has once again revealed its highly repressive, dictatorial and negative mindset.”

“BJP severely opposes such a derogatory mentality which hinders freedom of expression. The decision of political parties which are part of the ‘ghamandiya’ alliance to boycott some journalists shows their mentality of the time of repressive Emergency,” the statement read. “We have all seen that in a similar manner how the media was stifled and gagged during Emergency.”

Opposition bloc against media freedom: BJP

Accusing the I.N.D.I.A bloc of curbing media freedom, the BJP attacked the opposition parties for giving a direct threat to the media for speaking the truth. “This also shows that the ‘ghamandiya’ alliance has no courage to face the truth. There is democracy in the country, and no one will be allowed to suppress or curtail the freedom and rights of the media,” the statement released by the BJP said.

The BJP further appealed to all the media organisations and the journalists to vehemently oppose political parties with such highly derogatory thinking and keep performing their duties towards the nation and our society without any fear. The BJP also urged all journalists to oppose such dictatorial attitude of the Opposition alliance and continue doing their duties by following the Indian ethics and principles strongly laid in the democratic system.

I.N.D.I.A bloc boycotts shows of 14 TV journalists

The Opposition bloc, I.N.D.I.A, has released a list of 14 television news anchors who will be boycotted by the alliance's media representatives. The list was released a day after the coordination committee meeting of the muti-party alliance took place.

In the statement released, the committee authorised its media group to decide on the names of the anchors on whose shows none of the I.N.D.I.A parties will send their representatives.