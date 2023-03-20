BJP Condemns Khalistani Attack On Indian High Commission In London; 'PM Stands By Sikhs'

After pro-khalistani elements, waiving separatist Khalistan flags grabbed the tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London on Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned the attack. He also urged Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to condemn yesterday's incident.

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "The things that are happening (Khalistan attack in London) are not what Sikhs want but only a few people. Sikhs don't keep this type of thinking... Our Prime Minister praises Sikhs and says from the ramparts of Red Fort that our history wouldn't have been the same if Sikhs were not there. The Prime Minister advocates that Sikhs are very important."

Prime Minister stands by Sikh community: Sirsa

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader urged Sikhs, especially those abroad to act that disrespect the Indian flag. He also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands by the Sikh community.

"I urge our Sikhs brothers, especially those abroad, to condemn those who disrespect the Indian flag and take us back to the situation in the 1980s. When the lives of Sikhs were in danger in Afghanistan, then who went? The PM of the country promised, and sent an Air Force flag with an Indian flag and brought them back. How can one go against this flag? The country that gives us so much must respect, we should respect the flag of that country. The incident should be condemned. PM Modi stands by Sikhs," Sirsa said.

Shri @mssirsa & National BJP Spokesperson Sardar @rpsinghkhalsa are addressing a Press Conference. https://t.co/M9T9kFrh7w — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) March 20, 2023

Khalistani elements on Sunday tried to pull down the Tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London, leading to an arrest related to the violent disorder.

Officials from the mission said the "attempted but failed" attack was foiled and that the Indian flag was now flying "grander". Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India, described the episode as "disgraceful" and "totally unacceptable".

This development comes at a time when Punjab Police has launched a crackdown on Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and has arrested several people linked to the controversial organisation. Amritpal Singh is still on the run and efforts are on to nab him.