BJP Condemns Targeted Killing Of Civilian In Bandipora; J&K Police Steps Up Vigilance

Following the incident of targeted killing in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, security forces have stepped up vigilance and operations to control terrorist activities in the area.

Notably, the incident came at a time when the entire country, including Jammu and Kashmir, is prepping up for the Independence Day celebrations. Investigations have been initiated by police to keep a check on terror activities ahead of August 15.

In a reaction to the same, former Jammu and Kashmir DGP, SP Vaid spoke to Republic and said that such attempts are being made to disturb the celebrations of India's 75th Independence Day.

"In a run-up to the 15th August celebrations, terror activities have increased and it is quite normal that they will not go on any soft target and instead make major attacks to disturb the harmony of the country", he said, further claiming that Pakistani terrorists in association with ISIS are making intended targets on the local people, Hindus, and Kashmiri Pandits across the valley.

On the other hand, former J&K Deputy CM and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta also spoke to ANI and condemned the incident of civilian killing in Kashmir.

"This is the frustration of terror groups which is coming in reaction to J&K Police's action against those terrorists who were involved in civilian killings. Those terrorists were neutralised and a major terror attack on the Indian Army camp was thwarted", he added.

Further alleging the role of Pakistan behind such acts, Gupta said that it is being carried out keeping in view the upcoming Independence Day celebrations. He also asserted that the security forces are doing a good job.

Bihar resident attacked by terrorist in targeted killing incident

In a shocking incident from Jammu and Kashmir, a non-local labourer hailing from the state of Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in the Bandipora district on Friday morning. The labourer identified as Mohammad Amrez was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

The attack on the non-local labourer who has been living in the union territory for the past three months has again raised concerns about targeted killings in the valley, days before India celebrates its 75th Independence Day.

(Image: Republic/PTI/Representative)