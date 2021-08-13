BJP, Congress Lock Horns Over Parliament Scuffle; 'session Washout' Or 'bulldozing Bills'?

As politics continued over the Parliament ruckus on Thursday, a bitter war of words has ensued between the BJP and the Opposition parties, with both sides blaming each other for 'tarnishing the democracy.' While the BJP has claimed that the Opposition wanted to 'wash out the session' through violent means, the parties have accused the government of 'bulldozing legislations' and triggering protest in the Houses.

Sharing visuals of the scuffle between Parliamentarians and the manhandling of security Marshals, Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "Unforgivable shameless loots n hooligans who masquerade as Congress MPs in the Upper House."

BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also stated that disrupting the Parliament has emerged as a new "Toolkit" for the Congress and the opposition parties to prevent themselves from getting "exposed on the web of lies that they had spun on key public issues."

He called on the Congress leadership to apologise to the Nation for their "irresponsible politics."

Meanwhile, Giriraj Singh said the entire nation and the voters are witnessing the actions of Congress leaders in the temple of democracy. He tweeted "Andar chori, baahar seenazori" to explain the events of the House.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament, filled with dramatic events and unfortunate scenes came to an end on Wednesday. However, Rajya Sabha witnessed the craziest chaos as Opposition leaders entered the well of the House, shouted slogans, jumped top tables, and flung pieces of papers in the air.

On the other hand, Congress leader Sachin Pilot stated that the "misbehavior" meted out to opposition leaders, including women MPs in the Rajya Sabha, has not only hurt the dignity of Parliament but has also hurt the democratic and constitutional values of the country.

He alleged that the central government is betraying the countrymen by suppressing the voice of the opposition on issues related to the country.

Expressing similar views, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath also said that they did not want to make the conversations be conducted in either House.

Parliament ruckus

Senior Opposition leaders including Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that outsiders were brought into the Parliament and women MPs were attacked during the scuffle between members over various issues.

However, videos of the ruckus in the Upper House challenged the opposition's charge that women MPs were attacked by marshals. In the CCTV footage, the marshals, dressed in blue were seen keeping the parliamentarians at bay while some of them tried to push their way through towards the Chair.

Some of the MPs were raising slogans, throwing papers, and manhandling the marshals. The Government on Thursday formed a committee to probe the mishandling of a woman marshal in the Parliament.