BJP, Congress Protest Against AAP Govt Over Power Tariff Hike In New Delhi

The BJP and the Congress held separate protests in New Delhi on Tuesday against the AAP government in Delhi over a hike in power tariffs in the national capital.

Power consumers in Delhi with monthly usage of over 200 units will have to pay more after an 8 per cent hike in the power purchase adjustment cost (PPAC).

Delhi BJP legislators held a sit-in near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in the Civil Lines area, while Congress leaders and workers protested outside the AAP's office in central Delhi.

They alleged that the city government has "failed to fulfil its promise" of providing free electricity to consumers.

Power tariff has been increased three times from what it was before 2014, said Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who led the BJP protest.

The AAP in a statement slammed the BJP, saying it a "party of illiterates or else its MLAs should have taken the trouble of reading the DERC order which states how PPAC is entirely based on the fluctuation of fuel prices - coal and gas - nationally".

The BJP will continue to protest unless the PPAC hike is reversed by the Kejriwal government, Bidhuri said.

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary alleged that the power tariff hike will increase the prices of all essential commodities and will impact the poor the most.

"Kejriwal had come to power with the support of the poor and the middle class, promising them a corruption-free government, but the power hike through the PPAC hike is clear proof of his corruption," he alleged.

"Why Kejriwal who frequently calls special sessions of the Assembly on different issues is not convening a special session now to discuss the electricity rates?" a protesting BJP MLA asked.

The Aam Aadmi Party government always claims that since they came to power, electricity rates in the capital have not increased. However, permission is given to electricity companies to hike rates through the "backdoor", the protesters charged.

"Electricity bills are burdening the public due to fixed charges, power purchase adjustment costs, and surcharge for pensions for retired electricity employees," Bidhuri claimed.

Power Minister Atishi had said consumers who get zero bills with monthly consumption of up to 200 units will not be impacted. However, those who do not get a subsidy will have to pay nearly eight per cent more on their monthly bills.

Reacting to the statement, Chaudhary alleged that the Power Minister has "lied to mislead" the public. "The Delhi Power Minister was trying to justify the power hike by blaming it on the price hike of coal and gas.

Her statement that hike in power rate will not impact those consuming up to 200 units of power was a blatant lie to mislead the people," he alleged.

Electricity distribution companies here have increased the power purchase adjustment cost (PPAC)t following the approval of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission DERC).

The AAP statement said that the DERC order "explicitly" states that the coal prices have become "uncontrollable" due to the blending of imported coal.

"For the last one year, the Modi government has forced all power plants to use imported coal which is 10 times costlier. This is a complete failure of the Modi government," charged the statement.

The DERC order gives a detailed break-up of how three NTPC power plants run by the central government, have hiked their tariffs by 25-50 per cent over the past year and this cost has to be passed on to Delhi consumers, it said.

"If BJP leaders really cared about the people of Delhi, they would have protested in front of the Union Coal Ministry and asked for the minister's resignation," Aam Aadmi Party added.