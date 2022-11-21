BJP Cracks Down On Rebels As Gujarat Polls Loom, Suspend 7 Netas Including 2 Former MLAs

In a big development ahead of the Gujarat polls, BJP suspended 7 leaders for filing nominations as Independent candidates after being denied a party ticket. This included two former MLAs Arvind Ladani and Harshad Vasava who are contesting the Assembly election from Keshod and Nandod respectively. Other leaders who faced disciplinary action were Chhatarsinh Gunjariya (Dhrangadhra), Ketan Patel (Pardi), Bharat Chavda (Rajkot), Uday Shah (Veraval) and Karan Baraiya (Rajula). They have been suspended for 6 years over their involvement in "anti-party activities".

"These leaders have filed their nominations as independent candidates against the candidates declared by the party. They are being suspended on the direction of the state BJP president CR Paatil," BJP was quoted as saying by PTI in a press release. These BJP rebels are contesting seats that will go to the polls in the first phase. BJP has faced internal dissent after 42 sitting MLAs including former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani were dropped this time. For instance, 6-time MLA Madhu Shrivastav filed his nomination from the Vaghodiya seat despite not featuring in the BJP candidate list.

Gujarat polls

On November 3, the Election Commission of India announced the dates of the Assembly election for Gujarat, which is PM Modi's home state. The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023. Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar revealed that Gujarat will go to the polls in two phases. While polling for 89 seats will take place on December 1, the election for the remaining 93 seats shall be held on December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, the same day as Himachal Pradesh.

Out of these seats, 13 constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 27 for the Scheduled Tribes. A total of 4.9 crore persons will decide the fate of 182 seats at 51,782 polling stations. This includes 4,61,494 first-time voters and 10,460 voters above the age of 100. For identification of voters at the polling Station, the voter shall present his EPIC or any of the following identification documents approved by the Commission along with the Photo Voter Slip. With the announcement of the poll dates, the Model Code of Conduct came into force.