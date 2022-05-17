'BJP Creating Communal Trouble': Congress Decries Demand For Puja Inside Mandya Mosque

After a right-wing outfit sought permission to conduct Puja inside the Jamia Masjid in Mandya, Congress accused BJP of attempting to create communal hatred. Speaking to the media, Karnataka Congress working president Eshwar Khandre contended that the ruling party wanted to distract attention from real issues such as its purported failures in governance. Condemning the implicit attempt to change the status of the Jamia Masjid, he urged the people to maintain peace.

Karnataka Congress working president Eshwar Khandre remarked, "They are trying to create communal trouble in the whole of the state. They want to hide their failures. They want to divert the attention of the people regarding their failures in governance, their corruption, their malgovernance, and the unemployment problem. So many issues are there. They have ducked the real issues and they are unnecessarily diverting the attention of the people. It is totally condemnable and I appeal to the people to maintain peace."

On Monday, activists of a right-wing organization submitted a memorandum to the Mandya Deputy Commissioner to permit the worship of the Anjaneya idol at Jamia Masjid in the city. They also demanded the right to take bath in the pond situated on the premises of the mosque. Alleging that there is historical proof to suggest that this mosque was built after demolishing a Hanuman temple on the spot, they averred that Tipu Sultan admitted this in a letter written to the King of Persia.

The mosque is believed to be constructed by Tipu Sultan in 1782 and two of its minarets were used as watchtowers during his reign. Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa claimed that some Muslim leaders had themselves admitted that a temple preceded the Jamia Masjid. Moreover, he asserted that about 36,000 temples that were allegedly demolished during the Mughal rule will be reclaimed.

Karnataka: On being asked about right-wing activists claiming Jamia Masjid in Mandya to have been built on Anjaneya Temple, Eshwar Khandre, State Congress Working President said, "They are trying to create communal trouble... I condemn it & appeal to people to maintain peace." pic.twitter.com/NvWqFsgsAq — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2022

The Gyanvapi mosque row

The row pertaining to the Jamia Masjid comes in the wake of a videographic survey being conducted on the premises of the Gyanvapi mosque. This was in connection with a petition filed seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. After the survey concluded on Monday, the Hindu side claimed that a Shivling was found in the Wuzukhana. Thereafter, a Varanasi court ordered the sealing of the spot in the mosque where the Shivling was found.