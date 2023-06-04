BJP Defends Vaishnaw After TMC Asks Him To Quit; 'Did Your Aunt Resign For Jnaneswari'

Amid the ongoing faceoff between the BJP and TMC over the Odisha train tragedy, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari hit out at Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee and asked whether his aunt (Mamata Banerjee) resigned as the Railway Minister after the Jnaneswari accident that took place in 2010. The BJP leader’s response came after TMC leader and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, accused the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw of fooling people by assuring the people that 'Kavach' safety system will prevent rail accidents.

Slamming the TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, Adhikari took to Twitter and wrote, “Did your aunt; the then Railway Minister resign after the Jnaneswari Express derailment on May 28, 2010, taking responsibility for the death of approx 150 passengers? NO.”

Accusing Mamata Banerjee of engaging in dynasty politics, the BJP leader added, “You couldn't even wait for 48 hours before engaging in ‘Vulture Politics’. What could be expected more from a dimwit half-educated person catapulted in politics only because his aunt is the proprietor of the family business, portrayed as a political party.”

BJP defends Vaishnaw

Amid the calls of Ashwini Vaishnaw’s resignation, Suvendu Adhikari said, “The Hon'ble Railway Minister is an IIT Alumni and a former IAS officer of the 1994 batch. He is the most suitable person to hold the fort at this distressful moment.”

The tragedy has happened unfortunately. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has stated in firm words and has assured the nation that the guilty won't be spared.”

TMC blames Vaishnaw for the accident

Following the horrific train accident that took place in Odisha’s Balasore claiming more than 275 lives, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee blamed Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the incident and said that the incident occurred because the Union minister restored to gimmicks instead of placing an effective ‘Kavach’ safety system in the railways.

“More than 1000 families are battling shock & grief today only because the Railway Minister resorted to these gimmicks instead of ensuring an effective ACD or ‘KAVACH’ for our people,” Banerjee tweeted along with a video of Ashwini Vaishnaw in which he was seen explaining the central government’s Kavach security system.

What is Kavach and how it prevents train accidents?

Kavach system is a state-of-the-art electronic system developed to help the Indian Railways achieve zero accidents. The security suystem was designed to assist locomotive pilots avoid Signal Passing At Danger (SPAD) and overspeeding. The system is also used to provide support for train operations during adverse weather conditions such as dense fog.

The system automatically applies brakes during necessary conditions ensuring better control over train speed, thus preventing potential accidents.