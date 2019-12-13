EC Has Assured Justice: BJP Delegation Files Complaint Over 'Rape In India' Remark

A BJP delegation including senior leaders Smriti Irani and Saroj Pandey on Friday visited the Election Commission to lodge a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his 'Rape in India' remark. Smriti Irani accused Rahul Gandhi of using crime against women as a political tool 'to settle scores with Prime Minister Narendra Modi'.

Speaking to the media, Smriti Irani said, "We have registered our objection against the remark of Rahul Gandhi. Election Commission has assured us that they will follow the legal procedure and do justice. We have said this before that crimes against women should not be politicised. Rahul Gandhi dared to make rapes a political tool. We have requested the Election Commission to take action."

"For the first time, a political leader has used rape for political mockery. Politicians who use rape as a political weapon need to be reprimanded with the heaviest punishment. He says all men are rapists. Are the people not enraged? He says women should be raped in India. We say 'Make in India', he says 'Rape in India'. I want to ask the people, is this okay? I leave this over to people to decide his punishment," she added.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' comment

Politicising rape, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, said that PM Modi's 'Make in India' scheme had failed as it had become 'Rape in India' while addressing a rally in poll-bound Jharkhand. His comment comes days after he had termed India as the 'rape capital of the world'. His comments have been made amid growing demand for hanging Nirbhaya's rape convicts and the horrific gangrape and murder of the 25-year old Hyderabad doctor.

"Wherever you see in the nation, Narendra Modi had said Make in India. But now wherever you see, 'Make in India' is not happening, it is 'Rape in India'," he said. The former Congress chief went on to defend his remarks, conflating it with issues such as CAB, NRC, and the economy.

Rahul Gandhi also refused to apologise, and when asked about it, he said, "I have a clip of PM Modi calling Delhi the rape capital of India which I will put on Twitter. The main issue is that BJP, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have burnt North-East. Now to divert the focus from that issue, BJP is saying such things about me."

