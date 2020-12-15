BJP Delegation To Call Upon EC Chief To Raise West Bengal's Law & Order, On Road To Polls

Days after BJP national president JP Nadda's convoy was attacked in West Bengal, a BJP delegation led by Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, West Bengal BJP Secretary Sabyasachi Dutta and BJP Election Committee convenor Shishir Bajoria on Tuesday will call on the Chief Election Commissioner, over the law and order situation of the state. According to sources, the visit by the BJP delegation in West Bengal comes ahead of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's slated visit to West Bengal on December 19.

Given that this will be Amit Shah's first visit to the state after TMC's alleged attack on JP Nadda's convoy but his second in rather quick succession, speculation is also that the BJP delegation will discuss the unabated killings of BJP workers in the state with the Election Commissioner. West Bengal is scheduled to have its assembly polls sometime between April and May in 2021.

JP Nadda's convoy attacked on December 10

On December 10, stones were hurled at the BJP chief’s convoy when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata. While Nadda escaped unhurt as he was travelling in a bulletproof car, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car was ransacked, resulting in injury. Other party leaders including state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash and secretary Anupam Hazra too suffered injuries.

Taking to Twitter, Vijayvargiya said that the Bengal Police was already informed about JP Nadda's visit but still they failed in providing him security. The Home Ministry then summoned top West Bengal government officials including the Chief Secretary and DGP but those summons are yet to be answered. Three top West Bengal police officials have also been transferred on deputation to Delhi.

Nadda vows to continue fight against TMC

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on December 10, BJP president JP Nadda stated that his party is determined to dislodge TMC from power in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls. Speaking in the wake of an attack on his convoy, Nadda contended that this will not deter BJP from democratically opposing the ruling party in the state. Stressing that "BJP's strength is opposition", he exuded confidence that the party will get more than 200 seats in the WB Assembly election.

BJP president JP Nadda remarked, "There is no law and order in the state. There is no administration. The administration has crumbled and there is anarchism under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. The incident proves this. But crores of BJP workers and I are capable of fighting this battle. We have led numerous battles and protected democracy. So, we will fight this battle with full vigour."

