BJP Demands Delhi CM Kejriwal's Resignation Over Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Allegations

The BJP on Saturday launched a fresh attack on the AAP after conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleged that he was forced to bring "over 20 people to contribute Rs 500 crore towards the party" and also demanded the resignation of party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In a 'letter' addressed to the media, Chandrashekhar claimed that he gave more than Rs 50 crore to the AAP, which promised to nominate him to the Rajya Sabha. The AAP has dismissed his charges.

Latching onto Chandrashekhar's allegations, BJP National Spokesperson Shezad Poonawala asked Kejriwal if he had met the conman "at the farmhouse of his minister Kailash Gahlot" and sought to know what discussions were held.

Poonawala also said the AAP would win a gold medal if there was one for corruption. He also accused it of playing the victim card in the face of corruption charges.

"AAP starts playing the victimhood card when asked questions over the excise scam, classroom construction scam and the latest bogus registration of 2 lakh construction workers," he said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said Chandrashekhar allegation that he paid money to the AAP were "very serious" and party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should resign.