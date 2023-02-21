BJP Demands Justice For Lance Naik Prabhu; Organizes Candlelight Rally And Hunger Strike

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) branch in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday organized a candlelight rally and hunger strike demanding justice in the death of an Army Jawan M Prabhu by DMK Councillor.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K Annamalai also participated in the candlelight rally.

The demonstration was held at Sivananda Salai and the candlelight vigil was organised from Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital till the War Memorial.

Annamalai state’s “law and order situation getting worse”

K. Annamalai, head of the BJP State unit, claimed in a statement that the state's law and order situation had gotten worse and that the number of offenses committed by members of the ruling party had increased.

He cited as recent examples the assassination of M. Prabhu by a DMK councilor and the attack on the car of Tada Periyasamy, chief of the State BJP's Scheduled Caste section.

Notably, a 28-year-old Army jawan was allegedly assaulted by a DMK leader and his relatives after a dispute over washing clothes near a public water tap at Pochampally in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district.

He later succumbed to injuries. Police had arrested the main accused DMK Councillor Chinnasamy and nine others including his son Rajapandi in the case.