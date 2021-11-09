BJP Demands Probe Against Nawab Malik After He 'admits' To Land Deal With 'Dawood Aides'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday demanded an FIR against Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik and asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to order an investigation against the NCP spokesperson after he admitted to a land deal with one Salim Patel, who had links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis alleged that Nawab Malik's son had struck a property deal with one Salim Patel, who was the "frontman" and bodyguard of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parker. Fadnavis further alleged that Nawab's son, Faraz Malik had bought a 2.8-acre land owned by Sardar Shah Wali Khan - a convict of the 1993 Mumbai blast case, during his father's tenure as minister in 2005. Addressing a press conference, the former CM presented "proof" of Nawab Malik's connection with the D-gang.

Responding to Fadnavis' allegations, the NCP Spokesperson vowed to drop a "hydrogen bomb" tomorrow, exposing Devendra Fadnavis' underworld links. Nawab Malik also admitted to his family's land deal with Salim Patel and Sardar Shah Wali Khan but denied having any links with the underworld.

Reacting to Malik's "admission" to the land deals, BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Tuesday demanded CM Uddhav Thackeray to get an FIR lodged against the Minister and probe the details of his land transactions with the Dawood gang.

"Nawab Malik had engaged in financial transactions with 1993 Mumbai blasts accused. Now he has admitted to his transactions with Sardar Shah Wali Khan. He also has relations with the accused booked under TADA. Malik has no audacity to speak about Haseena Parkar but he gave his silent consent to that accusation as well. Now people of Mumbai cannot trust him," said Shelar.

"We now have one demand from the CM that he should lodge an FIR against Nawab Malik and probe the details of his land deals. There should be a thorough investigation of all these charges and people of Mumbai should know the truth completely," the BJP leader said.

Fadnavis makes D-gang claims against Nawab Malik

Exposing Nawab Malik's underworld links, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said, "The first character is Sardar Shah Wali Khan who is a convict of 1993 blast who was working with Tiger Memon. He is currently serving life imprisonment. Another character is Salim Patel who was Haseena Parker (Dawood's sister)’s frontman and bodyguard who was arrested along with her in 2007. All the land grabbing was done in Parkar's name after Dawood fled India, for which Patel had power of attorney," he said.

Detailing the alleged land deal between Malik's son and Salim Patel, the BJP leader said, "There is a land in Bandra-Kurla area (BKC) - Goawalla compound owned by Sardar Shah Wali Khan. This 2.8 acre land at LBS road was sold to Solidus investments Pvt Ltd in September 2005 - which is Nawab Mallik’s family company. One of the signatories in the deal is Faraz Malik (Nawab Malik's son). Once made a minister in 2019, Nawab Malik resigned from the company but it is still in his family's name."

Alleging that the land was bought at undervalued rates, Fadnavis added, "The land rate was Rs 2000/sq ft at that time and cost Rs 3 crores. But this was sold at Rs 30 lakhs and payment of only Rs 20 lakhs was made. This deal happened when Nawab Malik was a minister in the state govt. Rs 15 lakh was paid to Salim Patel, 15 lakh went into Khan's account. There were TADA charges against them nd the property of the accused is taken by govt. So was the property transferred to you so that it is not seized?"