BJP Directs State Units To Set Up Help Desks For COVID-19 Patients Seeking Assistance

Amid the exponential surge of COVID-19 cases across the country, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday instructed all its state units to set up dedicated help desks and helpline numbers for assisting people in getting beds in hospitals, medicines. The Saffron party has also directed its state units to distribute Coronavirus immunity kits among people as well.

This latest development comes a day after BJP national president JP Nadda during his address directed his party workers to launch a campaign against the pandemic.

As per sources, the Bharatiya Janata Party has asked its state units to set up dedicated help desks and helpline numbers for assisting all those who are infected by Coronavirus. Not only this, the party has specifically asked its state units to help people in getting medicines and beds in hospitals.

BJP's central leadership PM Modi has also said that state units of the party should also launch preventive measures like cleanliness drive and campaign to raise awareness among people about following COVID-19 appropriate guidelines. On Sunday, BJP president JP Nadda had asked party functionaries to launch "apna booth corona mukt" (Our booth is free of Corona) campaign amid a huge surge in the COVID-19 cases across the country.

While addressing BJP''s national office-bearers and its state unit chiefs in a virtual meeting, Nadda has asked state units to set up help desks and put out a helpline number for the people. According to a party statement, he said BJP members should distribute masks and sanitiser and also coordinate with the local administration to launch a campaign for plasma donation.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan's ruling Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra said the party will set up help centres in all blocks of the states to help COVID-19 patients and their families. The centres will coordinate with nearby community health centres or dispensaries and will make sure that the patients get life-saving drugs, oxygen etc., he said. Dotasara said that all state unit office-bearers, public representatives, senior leaders and workers will run a public awareness campaign on COVID-19 guidelines.

In a massive push to ramp up vaccination, the Centre on Monday has liberalised its vaccination strategy allowing all adults over the age of 18 to get COVID vaccine shot from May 1. Currently, only those above 45 are allowed to get vaccine doses. India has administered 12,42,64,553 doses till date across India with 10,80,34,647 receiving the first dose.

After a discussion between PM Modi and pharmaceutical manufacturers, the Centre has decided that all stakeholders will be given the flexibility to customise to local needs. Moreover, everyone above the age of 18 to be eligible to get a vaccine against Covid-19 and vaccine manufacturers will be incentivized to further scale up their production, as well as attract new national and international players. Vaccine manufacturers have been empowered to release up to 50% of their supply to State Govts. and in the open market at a pre-declared price.

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,50,61,919 positive cases, out of which, 1,29,53,821 have successfully recovered and 1,78,769 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 2,73,810 new cases, 1,44,178 fresh recoveries, 1,619 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in the country is19,29,329.

