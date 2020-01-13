Delhi Polls: BJP Leaders Discuss Poll Candidates In 7-hour Meet At Amit Shah's Residence

The core group of the BJP held a seven-hour long meeting at the residence of party president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday to discuss the party candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Working president JP Nadda, Delhi in-charge Prakash Javadekar along with party leaders Shyam Jaju, Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel, Vijender Gupta, and Anil Jain were among those who attended the meeting.

A candidate list will be sent to the CEC of BJP

According to ANI sources, party leaders discussed the candidates for 45 out of the 70 assembly seats in the meeting while discussions on the remaining seats will be held on Monday. The party leaders considered the candidates based on the central survey and public feedback and the party is focusing on bringing in new faces, sources said. Once the leaders discuss the candidates for all the seats, a candidate list will be sent to the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP for further discussion and approval. The date for the meeting of the CEC has not yet been decided.

Delhi Assembly Polls

While the BJP and Congress are yet to announce their CM pick, the AAP has launched mega-campaign roping in poll strategist Prashant Kishor's I-PAC for Arvind Kejriwal's re-election bid. The AAP which holds an absolute majority with 67 seats in the 70 seat Assembly aims at crossing the total with its motto "Abki Baar 67 Paar". Meanwhile, Congress, which is reeling from a leadership vacuum since the demise of Sheila Dikshit is eyeing a comeback at the national capital.

READ | Congress calls PM Modi 'arrogant', terms BJP as 'Bhartiya anti-Janata party'

READ | BJP's Dilip Ghosh: 'People damaging property will be shot like those in UP'

BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998 is eyeing to rule at Centre and the national capital. While senior BJP leaders like Dr Harsh Vardhan, Hardeep Singh Puri and Manoj Tiwari are front runners for the CM pick, the saffron party has not named anyone leading to AAP questioning ' Kejriwal v/s Who?' The Model Code of Conduct came into force in Delhi on January 6 after the Election Commission announced that the assembly election in the national capital will be held on February 8. Counting of votes is scheduled on February 11.

READ | Delhi BJP sends defamation notice to AAP seeking Rs. 500 cr over Manoj Tiwari spoof video

READ | BJP slams Udit Raj's 'protest abroad' call, alleges anti-India stance of Overseas Congress

(With ANI inputs)