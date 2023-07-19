BJP distributes ration to flood-affected Pakistani Hindu refugees in Delhi

The BJP on Wednesday distributed a month's ration to refugee families from Pakistan suffering hardship due to the floods in Delhi.

Virendra Sachdeva, the BJP's Delhi unit president, and MP Manoj Tiwari distributed the ration to around 300 refugee families living for years at Majnu Ka Tila, it said in a statement.

"The Delhi government has taken no measure to help the Hindu refugees from Pakistan living here at Majnu Ka Tila for the last seven-eight years. It is very regrettable that even today the camp of refugees is flooded," Sachdeva said.

Workers from the Mahila Morcha, led by its Delhi unit chief Yogita Singh, distributed sarees and sanitary pads to a large number of women and girls at a flood-relief camp in Mayur Vihar, the statement said.

Sachdeva said the BJP's relief operations are continuing and many leaders, including MPs Harsh Vardhan, Gautam Gambhir, Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and MLAs Ajay Mahawar and Mohan Singh Bisht, are distributing ration among the affected people.

The 17 kitchens run by the party in Delhi for flood-affected people will continue till they can return to their homes, he added.