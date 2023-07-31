BJP Draws Parallel Between Bengal Poll Violence, Russia-Ukraine War

The BJP Bengal unit on Sunday (July 31) fired a fresh salvo at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Panchayat poll violence in the state. While drawing parallels between the violence that erupted during the July 8 Panchayat polls and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee alleged that the state police were acting in connivance with the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

She said, "There were many incidents of violence during the panchayat elections. Women were attacked. The whole world has seen this. 55 people have been killed. There is nothing like law and order in West Bengal." The BJP alleged that elections in other states were peaceful while violence only rocked West Bengal, ruled by Mamata Banerjee.

"If you assess the panchayat poll elections in the state then you will see that in places like Malda, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas, Basirhat, Cooch Behar there was violence against women and ruckus was created regarding ballet boxes by hooligans as they entered the counting rooms with armed weapons," she added. The BJP MP compared the violence in West Bengal with the war between Russia and Ukraine. She alleged that the West Bengal cops acted as TMC cadres during the Panchayat polls.

'Urge you all to speak up for women'

She stepped up her offensive against the ruling TMC over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and the increase in atrocities against women. "I urge you all to speak up for us also. Where will our daughters go for justice? There were incidents of violence against our daughters in Manipur and during the recent Panchayat polls," she added.

The West Bengal panchayat polls held on July 8 saw the ruling TMC win by a landslide. The polls, however, were marred with widespread violence, looting of ballots papers and rigging. There were also reports of booth capturing, damaging of ballot boxes and assault of presiding officers from several districts such as Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Malda, South 24 Parganas, North Dinajpur and Nadia.