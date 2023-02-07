BJP Extends Support To AIADMK Candidate KS Thennarasu In Erode Bypolls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extended support to AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu in the Erode bypoll in Tamil Nadu. The saffron party's state unit chief, K Annalamalai, made the announcement on Tuesday urging party leaders and workers to "work hard" for the alliance's success. Notably, this comes after the Election Commission of India (ECI) approved the ‘two leaves’ symbol for AIADMK for contesting elections amid infighting between party leaders.

"On behalf of the National Democratic Alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party expresses its full support to Mr KS Thennarasu, who will contest the Erode-East Legislative Assembly Constituency by-election as an AIADMK candidate on the double leaf symbol," K Annamalai said in a press release. He expressed gratitude to AIADMK leaders and former CMs-- Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS).

Notably, due to the ongoing tussle between the EPS and OPS factions in the AIADMK, both camps had fielded candidates for the Erode bypolls. Later, however, the OPS faction withdrew its candidate Senthil Murugan from the Erode east bypoll.

"I would like to express my gratitude to Interim General Secretary Annan Edappadi Palaniswami, who is putting forward a legitimate AIADMK candidate, and O Panneerselvam, who has withdrawn his candidate considering the common interest and the benefit of the alliance," Annamalai said.

BJP extends support to AIADMK candidate

The BJP leader further said, "All of us must strive for the victory of KS Thennarasu, the official candidate of AIADMK, who has gathered in one line to bring down the ruling party's anarchy, corruption, transgressions, anti-people tendencies, unable to fulfil any of its promises, and the incompetent DMK government. In particular, the leaders, administrators and volunteers of the Bharatiya Janata Party should work hard for the success of the alliance."

"This by-election victory will require relentless hard work to set the tone for future electoral victories," the Tamil Nadu BJP chief said.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier on Friday, Annamalai and BJP national general secretary CT Ravi met AIADMK leaders OPS and EPS separately at their residences and discussed the upcoming by-elections in Erode assembly. The BJP leaders said that they urged OPS and EPS to "work unitedly to defeat DMK for the Tamilians".