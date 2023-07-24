BJP Faces Backlash In Haryana Over Samrat Mihir Bhoj Statue Controversy

Several Rajput-dominated villages in Haryana have barred entry of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders after controversy over the unveiling of a statue of Samrat Mihir Bhoj, a ninth-century ruler with the word 'Gurjar' inscribed on the plaque in Kaithal district. The statue honouring Samrat Mihir Bhoj was unveiled by BJP Kaithal legislator Lila Ram Gurjar amid tight security on July 20. After the unveiling, several villages including Shahjadpur, Lukhi, Pavana, Hasanpur, and Kakeri, have decided to ban the entry of BJP leaders. "Any BJP leader attempting to enter these villages will be met with black flags and denied access," a BJP leader said.

BJP Kisan Morcha chief of Kaithal, Sanjeev Rana, claimed that 47 office bearers from the Rajput community in the district have offered to resign. According to sources, around 40 have already tendered their resignations to state BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar. Dhankar, however, has denied having received any resignation. He said that efforts are underway to resolve the matter amicably. Sources say more people are likely to resign in Karnal, Yamunanagar and Faridabad.

Demands of the Rajput community

The Rajput community has tabled a list of demands, stating that their protest will continue until Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar meets with a delegation representing their community. Their list of demands includes the removal of the word 'Gurjar' from the plaque, the dismissal of Kaithal BJP President Ashok Gurjar, and appropriate action against Kaithal BJP MLA Lila Ram Gurjar.